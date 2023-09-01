Hanwha Ocean orders compressors from TMC

Hanwha Ocean – formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering – has selected TMC to provide control, service air, and nitrogen feed air compressors to each of the six vessels. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The six LNG carriers will each have a capacity of 174 000 m3 LNG.

“We are highly familiar with both the vessel type and the shipbuilder, and Hanwha Ocean knows us and our technology equally well. We are delighted to once again be given the opportunity to supply our energy-efficient compressors to them,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s Director of Sales and Business Development.

TMC will manufacture the equipment in Europe and ship it Hanwha Ocean in South Korea.

“The quality of our manufacturing and assembly facilities are extremely high, which we continuously prove through timeliness of deliveries and robustness of our products. This is key to secure repeat orders from high-quality shipbuilders such as Hanwha Ocean,” added Tanum.