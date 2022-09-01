NYK concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with Kyuden Group

On 1 September, NYK and Q United Energy Supply & Trading Co, which is a Kyuden Group company, signed a new multi-year time charter contract for a new LNG carrier based on the relationship of trust and experience in energy transportation that NYK and Kyuden Group have built up to date.

This vessel will be equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (i.e., X-DF diesel engine) that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas (BOG) stored in the cargo tank. The carrier will also feature a re-liquefaction system that can use surplus BOG efficiently. The cargo tank will be a 174 000 m3 capacity membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporises during navigation) in the cargo tank and realise significantly more efficient, economical, and environmentally-friendly operation.

By utilising its experience and network cultivated as a world scale LNG carrier owning-and-managing company, NYK will contribute to Japan’s stable energy supply. NYK will also co-operate with the Kyuden Group not only in the LNG transportation business but also in the LNG-fuel supply business for ships and the construction of the world’s first LNG-fuelled large coal carrier.