Keppel O&M delivers first LNG-fuelled containership for Pasha Hawaii

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel AmFELS, Inc, has successfully delivered the first of two new-build LNG-fuelled containerships to Pasha Hawaii, a shipping and logistics company in the US. Designed and built by Keppel O&M, the M/V George III was completed with an excellent safety record.

M/V George III will join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane. Built by Keppel AmFELS, Keppel O&M’s yard in Brownsville, Texas, the US, the 774 by 115 ft Jones Act vessel is able to carry 2525 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The LNG capabilities substantially improve the vessels’ environmental footprint and energy savings, its state-of-the-art engine, optimised hull form, underwater propulsion system, high-efficiency rudder and propeller are amongst the most modern fuel-efficient containership features in the world. M/V George III is also the first IGF compliant vessel certified by the US Coast Guard.

Mr David Wedgeworth, President of Keppel AmFELS, said: “We are pleased to deliver Pasha Hawaii’s first LNG-powered containership, which extends Keppel O&M’s track record in providing solutions for the gas value chain. By working closely with Pasha Hawaii, we were able to resolve operational challenges posed by COVID-19 and deliver the vessel to their satisfaction. Built to Keppel O&M’s proprietary design, the M/V George III exemplifies our engineering and design expertise, as well as our in-depth experience in LNG.

“Keppel AmFELS is the most well-equipped shipyard in the Gulf of Mexico and has an extensive track record in a wide variety of vessels. We are supporting the Jones Act market, and are currently building Pasha Hawaii’s second LNG-fuelled containership, as well as other vessels, for the offshore wind and dredging sectors.”

MV Janet Marie, the second LNG-fuelled containership Keppel is building for Pasha Hawaii, is scheduled for delivery in 2022. M/V George III and Janet Marie will be two of the first LNG-powered vessels to serve the West Coast of the US.

“As we welcome the new M/V George III to the Pasha Hawaii fleet, we stand incredibly proud of the perseverance and commitment of our partners at Keppel AmFELS and the skilled men and women at the shipyard on this tremendous accomplishment. We look forward to beginning service to Hawaii in August and taking delivery of the Janet Marie later this year,” said George Pasha IV, President and CEO of The Pasha Group, which is the parent company to Pasha Hawaii.

Designed by Keppel Marine & Deepwater Technology (KMDTech), Keppel O&M’s ship design and development arm, MV George III and Janet Marie will run completely on LNG fuel, dramatically reducing their environmental impact, surpassing the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels. With increased fuel efficiency, energy savings will also be achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimised hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

Keppel AmFELS is supporting the Jones Act market and is currently building the first wind turbine installation vessel in the US for Dominion Energy, as well as a high-specification Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger for Manson Construction Co.