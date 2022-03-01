First LNG cargo departs from Calcasieu Pass

Venture Global LNG and JERA Global Markets Pte. Ltd, a trading subsidiary of JERA Co. Inc., announced the successful loading and departure of the first cargo of LNG produced at the Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Cameron, Louisiana, US. The LNG was loaded on the Yiannis, chartered by JERA Global Markets.

Calcasieu Pass moved from FID production to a large scale greenfield LNG production facility in just 29 months. It is also one of the first greenfield LNG export projects to ever be constructed in the US.

”Venture Global is honoured to partner with JERA, one of the world’s largest buyers of LNG, on the inaugural commissioning cargo from Calcasieu Pass,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “This historic and proud moment for our company represents the culmination of many years of relentless efforts by our team to innovate, design, construct, and now deliver low-cost, clean LNG to our customers. Venture Global has successfully pioneered a new way of developing LNG projects that will result in the supply of low-cost, abundant, and affordable energy to people around the world, while also driving fuel switching from coal to natural gas. We want to thank our customers, financing partners, and state, local, and federal stakeholders whose invaluable support helped get us to this moment.”

“We are delighted to receive the first cargo from the Calcasieu Pass LNG project, which has great significance for easing the supply-demand balance of LNG amid the tight global market situation,” said JERA Global Markets CEO Kazunori Kasai. “Based on a supply agreement with Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC., JERA Global Markets is pleased to support Venture Global and receive LNG cargos from this innovative project, which provides the industry with an exciting new model for LNG liquefaction.”