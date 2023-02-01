Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries awards GTT with tank design

GTT has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, for the tank design of two new LNG carriers, on behalf of a European shipowner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174 000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 3Q26 and 4Q26.