U.S. DOE completes LNG study update

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released an updated study of US LNG exports. DOE has been given the responsibility by Congress under the Natural Gas Act to evaluate the public interest of proposed exports to countries with which the US does not have a Free Trade Agreement.

The study will have a 60-day comment period that will begin once published in the Federal Register. The public is encouraged to submit comments, which will inform how DOE may apply the study’s findings to its public interest analysis of export applications going forward. This is consistent with DOE’s past practice.

Additional to the study release, and subsequent publication in the Federal Register, U.S. Energy Secretary, Jennifer M. Granholm, released a Secretarial Statement outlining departmental leadership’s perspective on the final study.