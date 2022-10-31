TGE Marine to supply fuel gas system for Seaspan’s LNG bunker vessels

TGE Marine has received an order from the Chinese shipyard, Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. Ltd, for the design and supply of the cargo handling and fuel gas systems for three 7600 m3 LNG bunker vessels. These three vessels will be built for Canada-based owner Seaspan ULC, who operates their fleet – including LNG/battery hybrid fuelled RORO vessels – out of Western Canada.

The bunker vessels will serve various types of clients and will each be equipped with two IMO type C cylindrical tanks and an LNG sub-cooling system to facilitate cargo conditioning during transit and anchorage. Their customised ship-to-ship transfer system will enable bunkering of LNG fuelled vessels fitted with varying tank types (e.g. type C, membrane, vacuum insulated etc.) as well as cool/down warming-up of LNG vessels.

TGE Marine has been at the forefront of the development of not only the first purpose-built LNG bunker vessels in the world but also of the second generation bunker vessels and of numerous LNG fuel gas systems for a wide range of cargo ships and gas carriers.

TGE Marine’s Sales Manager, Johannes Dziuba, added: “We are proud and honoured to be the strategic partner of both the yard and Seaspan ULC in order to enhance the LNG bunkering structure on the west coast of Canada. We look forward to see these vessels in operation from 2024 onwards.”