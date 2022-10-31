Svanehøj receives tank control systems order from COOEC

In February 2023, Svanehøj Tank Control Systems will deliver the tank gauging systems for six 220 000 m3 LNG tanks at the Longkou Nanshan LNG Terminal, which is under construction in China. The client is COOEC, which is one of the largest EPCI contractors for the offshore oil and gas industry in the Asia Pacific region.

The order from COOEC includes 18 servo level gauges, six LTD gauges, 12 multi-spot temperature sensors, hardware and software for data acquisition and rollover prediction.

The monitoring systems are important to keep the highest safety measures on the LNG-import terminals. The servo level gauges will be providing continuous measurement of the LNG level using a servo-driven sensor that is in direct contact with the liquid. Thereby, ensuring that the levels inside the LNG storage are stable. The LTD gauges will simultaneously provide accurate measurements of the temperature and density throughout the LNG column in each tank.

The order from COOEC is the largest to date for Svanehøj Tank Control Systems in China and is the result of an increased focus on the attractive Chinese LNG market. A market in which Svanehøj is already well on its way to establishing itself. The reference list already counts projects at Fujian LNG Terminal (six tanks), Ningbo LNG Terminal (six tanks) and Tangshan LNG Terminal (four tanks).

“China is by far the biggest market in terms of onshore LNG regasification terminals, and this new order for the Longkou Nanshan LNG Terminal is a huge achievement and milestone for our new sales strategy in China,” said Fabrice Vandewalle, Sales Manager at Svanehøj Tank Control Systems.