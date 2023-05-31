Van Oord receives third dual-fuel dredger

Seatrium Ltd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Seatrium New Energy Ltd (formerly Keppel FELS Limited), and Van Oord Ship Management BV marked the successful completion and delivery of Vox Alexia, the third dual-fuel trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), during a sailaway event held on 26 May 2023.

The delivery of Vox Alexia, the final unit of a series of three dual-fuel LNG-powered dredgers, repeats the earlier success of the first and second dredger newbuilds Vox Ariane and Vox Apolonia delivered in April and December 2022, respectively. Both sister vessels are currently in service and contributing to Van Oord’s cleaner fleet operations.

Leveraging the experience of constructing two earlier units, and an integrated Seatrium-Van Oord team approach, the project is delivered with good safety performance of 2.6 million manhours without lost-time incident (LTI), as well as stringent quality and performance standards.

Vox Alexia is built to the requirements of International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Tier III regulations and classification society Bureau Veritas (BV), with detailed engineering performed to meet the vessel’s operating specifications. With a hopper capacity of 10 500 m3, the state-of-the-art dredger incorporates highly automated marine and dredging systems, as well as an onboard data acquisition and integrated control system to enhance efficiency and operational cost savings. Certified with the BV Green Passport and Clean Ship notations, the vessel has a climate control system to recycle energy and advanced data analytics systems for sustainable and smart operations. The TSHD is equipped with a suction pipe with submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, a total installed power of 14 500 kW, and is able to accommodate 22 persons.

Following delivery, Vox Alexia will set off from Singapore for further preparatory trials by the customer prior to service commencement later this year.

The construction success of Vox Alexia further extends Seatrium’s track record in specialised vessels construction and proven capabilities in delivering cleaner and greener solutions for the industry. Prior to the three dredgers constructed for Van Oord, the Group delivered five world’s first EU Stage V TSHDs – which fulfil strict emission standards and are capable of dredging at ultra-low levels of emission – to Jan De Nul between 2019 and 2020.

Harold WM Linssen, Director of Ship Management Department at Van Oord, said: “We are very pleased to now add Vox Alexia to our fleet in addition to her sister vessels Vox Ariane and Vox Apolonia, and as such contribute even further to the energy transition and decarbonisation of our fleet. We also look forward to utilise and further develop the established synergy with Seatrium in upcoming projects.”

Tan Leong Peng, Managing Director, Seatrium New Energy Limited, added: “We are pleased to deliver Vox Alexia, the final unit in the series of three highly automated dual-fuel newbuild dredgers, to Van Oord. Certified to BV Green Passport and Clean Ship notations, all three TSHDs run on cleaner LNG fuel and integrate greener features for enhanced efficiency, improved performance and environmentally sustainable operations. We are confident that Vox Alexia will contribute to Van Oord’s greener fleet operations and sustainability objectives when it joins sister vessels Vox Ariane and Vox Apolonia in service.”

“We have developed strong synergy with the Van Oord team through this series of vessels and we look forward to continuing this close partnership in the new and renewable energy space.”