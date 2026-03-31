INPEX extends MoU on strategic collaboration with Pertamina

Through its subsidiary, INPEX Masela Ltd., INPEX CORP. has extended a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PT Pertamina (Persero) on a strategic collaboration to proactively pursue the implementation of the Abadi LNG project in Masela Block in the Arafura Sea in Indonesia.

INPEX also signed an MoU on upstream business in Indonesia and Southeast Asia with PT Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE), a subsidiary of Pertamina.

Through both MoUs, INPEX and Pertamina will continue to collaborate strategically on a wide range of fields with a focus on the Abadi LNG project’s value chain, while INPEX aims to form a co-operative effort with PHE on upstream business in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Indonesia.

INPEX expects both MoUs to contribute to the expansion of its natural gas and LNG business outlined in INPEX Vision 2035 announced in February 2025.