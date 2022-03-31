Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG begins construction

Tellurian have announced that it has issued a limited notice to proceed to Bechtel under its executed engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to begin construction of phase one of the Driftwood LNG terminal, an LNG export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana, US.

Bechtel’s first activities include demolition, civil site preparation, and construction of critical foundation, and Baker Hughes will progress manufacturing two of the natural gas turbines required for phase one of the project.

Driftwood LNG is an approximately 27.6 million tpy liquefaction export facility. Phase one will include two LNG plants with an export capacity of up to 11 million tpy. Driftwood has received all the major permits required for construction and operation, has progressed detailed engineering to approximately 30% complete, and has finalised the purchase and lease of approximately 1200 acres of real estate, ensuring an ideal construction site with ample laydown and deep-water access for shipping.