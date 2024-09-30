UK constrains Russia’s future LNG plans

The UK has taken decisive action to sanction five vessels and two associated entities involved in the shipping of Russian LNG, including from Russia’s flagship Arctic LNG 2 project.

LNG is an important source of funding for Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. Russia has plans to expand its LNG revenues, aiming to grow their global LNG market share from 8% to 20%.

Earlier this year, the UK sanctioned Arctic LNG 2, alongside its allies in the US and EU. Since then, the project has been forced to slash production. This recent action builds on this by targeting ships and entities involved in the Russian LNG sector, which engage with projects important to Russia’s future energy production.

The UK has now sanctioned 15 vessels and entities involved in the Russian LNG sector and we will continue to bear down on this important source of funding for the conflict in Ukraine.

The vessels sanctioned today are:

PIONEER (IMO 9256602).

ASYA ENERGY (IMO 9216298).

NOVA ENERGY (IMO 9324277).

NORTH SKY (IMO 9953523).

SCF LA PEROUSE (IMO 9849887).

The UK is also sanctioning the following entities associated with the vessels:

OCEAN SPEEDSTAR SOLUTIONS OPC – The operator and manager of PIONEER and ASYA ENERGY.

WHITE FOX SHIP MANAGEMENT – The operator and manager of NORTH SKY.