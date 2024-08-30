VTT study highlights methane reduction in real-world ship operation

In a study conducted by the Transport Emission Control Team at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, significant insights were gained related to methane slip and other emissions from LNG-powered marine engines under real-world operation of a state-of-the-art cruise ship.

The now published study ‘Methane slip and other emissions from newbuild LNG engine under real-world operation of a state-of-the art cruise ship', sheds light on the environmental impact of LNG as a shipping fuel, particularly focusing on its methane emissions together with other climate warming agents including black carbon.

LNG has emerged as a promising fuel in the maritime industry due to its low-er carbon dioxide emissions and reduced air pollutants compared to conventional fuels. However, concerns have been raised regarding the slip of unburned methane, a potent greenhouse gas, which can offset some of the environmental benefits of LNG use.

The study, conducted on a state-of-the-art cruise ship equipped with a low-pressure dual-fuel engine, provides valuable data on methane slip under real-world operating conditions. The investigation shows that methane slip varies significantly according to engine load and presents methane emission based on the actual engine load profile of the ship.Some key findings from the study include:

Lower methane emissions: The methane slip from the newly built engine was found to vary according to engine load, from 2.3 – 3 g/kWh high engine loads of 50 – 80% to 21 g/kWh at 12% load, positioning it at the lower end of values re-ported in the literature. CO 2 reduction: At load conditions of 50% and above, low methane slip values resulted in a 13 – 15% lower total CO 2 equivalent emissions with LNG compared to marine gas oil. However, at lower load conditions, the situation is reversed. Real-world load profile: Analysis of the vessel's engine load profile over eight months revealed that the majority of the vessel's operation time (~90%) occurred at engine loads higher than 40%. This indicates that the operational pattern of the engine can contribute to methane reduction efforts. Real-world methane slip: Based on the real-world load profile, the study developed a weighted emission factor for methane, resulting in 2.8 g/kWh for the specific ship. This represents 45% lower methane slip compared to the default value from FuelEU Maritime regulation.

These findings underscore the potential for reducing methane emissions from LNG engines in marine operations. By optimising engine development and operational strategies, significant progress can be made toward achieving emissions reduction targets in the maritime sector.

Furthermore, the study highlights the importance of ongoing research and innovation in the maritime industry to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices.

The findings of the study are expected to inform policymakers, industry stakeholders, and ship operators in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emis-sions from maritime transport.