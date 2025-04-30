PHMSA to update LNG regulations

U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean P. Duffy, has announced that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is seeking comment to inform a rulemaking proposal to update decades old regulations for LNG facilities, fast-track new LNG infrastructure projects, expand domestic export capacity, and grow the small scale LNG market.

The Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) for Amendments to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Facilities regulations is the first in a series of priority PHMSA actions to implement the President’s ‘Unleashing American Energy’ Executive Order.

In addition to the LNG facilities’ ANPRM, PHMSA hass announced three other priority areas where the agency will be updating or revising its rules to unleash American energy:

Hazardous liquid and gas transmission pipeline repair criteria – PHMSA will issue an ANPRM to modernise pipeline repair requirements to improve safety and efficiency.

Pipeline class location change requirements – PHMSA will finalise new safety requirements allowing for modern technologies to be used to safely account for population changes near existing natural gas pipelines. These regulations have not been updated in over 50 years.

Modal safety advancements – PHMSA will complete a pending rulemaking to revise and streamline hazardous materials requirements for the transportation of petroleum-based fuels and other essential energy products to reduce compliance complexity and eliminate unnecessary burdens on shippers and motor carriers.

“Increased US energy production is creating heightened demands on pipeline infrastructure and export facilities, making the safety and reliability of our energy transportation network more critical than ever,” said PHMSA Acting Administrator, Ben Kochman. “These rulemakings would reduce the burden on those who produce and transport American energy by allowing them to take advantage of advances in technology and engineering best practices and removing out-of-date regulatory requirements. These rules would contribute to lower costs for American consumers and help our allies abroad.”