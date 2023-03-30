MacGregor receives large order for RoRo equipment for dual-fuel LNG PCTC vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for a total of two dual-fuel LNG pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessels. These PCTC vessels will be built at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd for Sallaum Lines. Sallaum Lines specialises in global RoRo cargo shipping, and these two newly ordered vessels will be the company’s very first newbuildings.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 1Q23 orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner between 4Q24 and 2Q26.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support of RoRo and car deck equipment to the ordered vessels. This includes electrically operated external and internal ramps, liftable car decks, covers and doors for the two new PCTC vessels.

“I’m happy that the long cooperation with Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd and new collaboration with Sallaum Lines have led us to become the supplier for the RoRo equipment for Sallaum Lines’ first ever newbuildings. We are delighted to be part of this milestone. Our proven and reliable RoRo solutions as well as our global service network have been proven to be important for our globally operating customers,” said Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

“We are excited to partner with MacGregor for the development of our first new buildings. Their extensive experience and expertise in providing state-of-the-art Ro-Ro equipment are crucial for Sallaum Lines as we continue to expand our fleet and maintain our commitment to efficient and environmentally-friendly transportation solutions. This collaboration further strengthens our position in the global RoRo cargo shipping market,” added Puneet Arora, Technical Manager of Sallaum Line.