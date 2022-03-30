ClassNK grants AiP for methane oxidation catalyst

Classification society ClassNK granted the approval in principle (AiP) for the world’s first concept design of the methane oxidation catalyst system jointly developed by Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Hitachi Zosen), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), and Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (YPT). The device is designed to reduce methane slip by placing a methane oxidation catalyst in the exhaust of an LNG-fuelled engine or generator that contains unburned methane and oxidising the methane over the catalyst.

A concept of the methane oxidation catalyst system was designed by Hitachi Zosen and YPT as part of a project which was adopted by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO) as ‘development of methane slip reduction technology from LNG-fuelled vessels by improving catalysts and engines’ under the green innovation fund. In this project, the partner companies aim to achieve a methane slip reduction rate of more than 70% for LNG-fuelled vessels over a six-year period from FY2021 to FY2026. The reduction will be achieved by combining methane oxidation catalysts and engine improvements, thereby further reducing the environmental impact of LNG-fuelled vessels.

Moreover, MOL, which operates the actual demonstration vessel for the project, and Namura Shipbuilding Co. Ltd set to build the vessel and conduct design for installing the system on board, have joined to develop specifications of the system together through a risk assessment and other measures.

ClassNK have conducted its safety review on the co-developed concept design based on its related rules, including Part GF incorporating IGF Code, and issued the AiP upon confirming that the design meets the requirements.

ClassNK will continue to ensure the environment for the early establishment of decarbonisation technologies by providing standards and technical verifications for advanced initiatives.