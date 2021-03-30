 Skip to main content
Association of American Railroads issues statement on LNG

 LNG Industry,

Association of American Railroads President and CEO Ian Jefferies issued the following statement on the introduction of legislation to preserve railroad’s ability to safely move LNG.

In June 2020, following extensive consideration and public comment, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) published the final rule authorising the movement of LNG by rail and outlining rigorous measure to ensure its safety.

“For more than 80 years, freight railroads have safely transported cryogenic liquids similar to LNG. Freight railroads appreciate Sen. Cruz and Rep. Nehls’ legislation, which recognises rail is a safe and responsible choice for moving hazardous materials including LNG.”

