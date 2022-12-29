Fluxys offers 13 additional slots at LNG terminal

In its continued efforts to enable increased LNG supply into Europe, Fluxys LNG will be offering 13 additional primary slots to unload, store and regasify 13 LNG cargoes in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal in 2023.

The first 2 slots in March will be auctioned in early January.

The remaining slots will be auctioned later in 2023 on a month +3 basis (indicative timing).

The additional slots will be available on the following dates:

Slot 1: 23 March 2023.

Slot 2: 28 March 2023.

Slot 3: 12 July 2023.

Slot 4: 02 August 2023.

Slot 5: 22 August 2023.

Slot 6: 30 August 2023.

Slot 7: 02 September 2023.

Slot 8: 09 September 2023.

Slot 9: 03 October 2023.

Slot 10: 13 October 2023.

Slot 11: 16 October 2023.

Slot 12: 01 December 2023.

Slot 13: 06 December 2023.