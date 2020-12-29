Pierce to succeed Crothers as President and Country Chair of Shell Canada

Following a 33-year career with Shell, Shell Canada President and Country Chair Michael Crothers has announced he will retire from the company in 2021.

Crothers will be succeeded by Susannah Pierce, currently Director of Corporate Affairs, LNG Canada, and a Shell secondee. Both will remain in their current roles until the transition takes place.

“I am grateful to have had a long and rewarding career with a company that aligns with my values, working alongside exceptional people who deliver extraordinary results,” said Crothers. “We have set Shell Canada on a course for a lower-carbon future and when I pass the baton to Susannah and an excellent team, I have every confidence they will continue to lead Shell Canada into that energy future to provide cleaner energy for Canadians and the world.”

“I'm looking forward to taking on this new challenge with Shell Canada, and am confident that together, we will build on Michael's positive legacy as we move towards a more sustainable energy future, leveraging the talents of a diverse, equitable and inclusive organisation while building relationships with Indigenous Peoples and local communities,” said Pierce. “I'm extremely proud of what LNG Canada has already accomplished, and of the relationships and partnerships we've built in developing an LNG industry that aspires to have the highest standards for environmental, social and corporate governance. Rest assured that I will continue to foster those relationships in my new role while building relationships in other parts of the Shell portfolio in Canada.”