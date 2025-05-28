Woodside’s proposed North West Shelf extension receives approval

Woodside and the North West Shelf joint venture welcome the Federal government’s proposed decision to grant environmental approval for the North West Shelf project extension.

Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Australia, Liz Westcott, said the proposed Federal government approval will provide certainty for the ongoing operation of the North West Shelf project following rigorous assessments and appeals.

“This proposed approval will secure the ongoing operation of the North West Shelf and the thousands of direct and indirect jobs that it supports.

“This nationally significant infrastructure has supplied reliable and affordable energy to Western Australia for 40 years and international customers for 35 years and will be able to continue its contribution to energy security.

“Since starting operations in 1984, the North West Shelf Project has paid over AUS$40 billion in royalties and taxes, and supported regional development opportunities in the Pilbara.”

Woodside has received the proposed Federal conditions which relate to matters including cultural heritage management and air quality. It recognises the significance of these matters and are reviewing the proposed conditions to under-stand their application.

The company remains committed to protecting the Murujuga Cultural Landscape and support its World Heritage nomination. It believes long-term co-existence between cultural heritage and industry is possible when guided by credible science, Traditional Custodian leadership, and genuine collaboration.

As part of the State government approval in December 2024, the North West Shelf committed to a range of environmental management measures, including a significant reduction in air emissions and measures to manage greenhouse gas emissions and to reduce them over time.

In addition, meaningful consultation with Traditional Owners is occurring as part of these conditions, including complying with all air quality objectives and standards arising from the Murujuga Rock Art Monitoring Program.