TechnipFMC receives Notice to Proceed for Barossa project

TechnipFMC announced it has received a Notice to Proceed for a significant subsea production system contract from Santos Ltd. for the Barossa project, located 300 km north of Darwin, Australia, at a water depth of approximately 130 m.

The contract scope covers the supply of subsea trees and associated control systems, manifolds, and wellheads, as well as installation and commissioning support, which will help to extend the life of the existing Darwin LNG facility.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are very pleased to have been selected as a subsea partner for the Barossa project. This important award strengthens our relationship with Santos and further demonstrates our commitment to assist in the development of the Australian energy sector.”