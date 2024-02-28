First modules arrive for Scarborough Energy Project

The first three Pluto Train 2 modules for the Scarborough Energy Project have arrived in Karratha, Western Australia, marking a significant milestone for the project. The modules, fabricated by Bechtel in Indonesia, weigh a combined total of more than 4000 t.

The modules are three of a total of 51 that will be shipped to site from the module yard to form Pluto Train 2.

Pluto Train 2 will be the second LNG production train at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility and will process gas from the offshore Scarborough development.

The Scarborough Energy Project will contribute significantly to the Australian economy and create thousands of job opportunities during its construction phase.

Bechtel was selected by Woodside Energy to execute the EPC of Pluto Train 2, with construction activities beginning in November 2021.

Pluto Train 2 will have an LNG processing capacity of approximately 5 million tpy. Additional domestic gas infrastructure will be installed at the Pluto LNG facility to increase domestic gas capacity to approximately 225 TJ/d.

Up to 3 million tpy of LNG will be processed at the existing Pluto Train 1 following modifications to accommodate Scarborough’s lean gas.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the delivery of the first Pluto Train 2 module was a key milestone towards the delivery of the Scarborough Energy Project, which will help meet the growing demand for the low-cost, lower-carbon, reliable energy the world needs today and into the future.

“The safe and timely arrival of the module is testament to the hard work and dedication of the Woodside team and our lead contractor Bechtel.

“With the Scarborough Energy Project sitting at more than 55% complete, we are making significant progress across all scopes of work and look forward to receiving the remaining modules on site throughout 2024,” she said.

“This achievement exemplifies our unwavering commitment to safety, quality and collaboration,” said Paul Marsden, President of Bechtel Energy.

“Fuelled by the passion to deliver excellence and foster sustainable practices, we are creating a lasting impact on the communities where we live and work. Our teams of extraordinary people, leveraging our global experience in delivering LNG projects, are instrumental in supporting the quality execution of the work on Pluto Train 2.”

The Scarborough Energy Project is targeting first LNG cargo in 2026.