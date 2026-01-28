Caribe LNG signs equity and supply agreements

Caribe LNG has announced the closing of a strategic minority equity investment by Six One Commodities (61C) together with LNG supply agreements, under which 61C will supply LNG for the initial phase of the Caribe LNG project in Colombia.

As part of the transaction, 61C made a minority equity investment in Caribe LNG. In addition, under the parties’ investment arrangements, 61C has the option to make a further equity investment, subject to agreed conditions. These arrangements strengthen the project’s capital base while preserving flexibility for additional investors as the platform continues to develop.

Pablo Tribin, CEO of Caribe LNG, said: “Securing both capital and LNG supply from an experienced global energy merchant represents an important step forward for Caribe LNG. This transaction reinforces our execution capabilities while maintaining the flexibility needed to scale the platform over time and welcome additional partners as the project progresses.”

Under the LNG supply agreements, 61C will act as supplier for the initial phase of the project, providing up to 51 000 million Btu/d. The agreements secure access to LNG from global markets and support Caribe LNG’s advancement toward commissioning, while preserving flexibility for future commercial arrangements.