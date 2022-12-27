Baker Hughes added to Nasdaq-100 Index

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has been added to the Nasdaq-100® Index, the top 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies on The Nasdaq based on market capitalisation. Nasdaq announced the inclusion on 9 December 2022, which became effective prior to market open on 19 December 2022.

“We are proud to be included in the Nasdaq-100 as one of its first energy companies and the first energy technology company,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli. “This recognition is testament to the significant progress Baker Hughes has made and continues to make along our strategic roadmap – taking energy forward as we transform our core operations, invest for growth in new energy and industrial sectors, and consistently deliver strong returns for our shareholders.”

Baker Hughes transferred its stock exchange listing to Nasdaq in late 2021, joining a select group of companies at the forefront of technology, innovation and sustainability.

Established in January 1985, the Nasdaq-100 Index is home to category-defining companies on the forefront of innovation. The Nasdaq-100 is updated annually and is subject to change.