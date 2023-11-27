Galileo Technologies helps India produce first LNG

Galileo Technologies has carried out the first production of LNG for Gail in India, marking a significant advance in Asia’s energy development. For this operation, Cryobox® units connected to state gas pipelines are being used. These condense all the capabilities of a large scale LNG plant into a compact, transportable module that shares the standard components and the main features of Galileo’s compressor packages: modularity, low weight, transportation advantages and ease of installation.

The operation is being carried out by Gail Ltd, a public sector entity belonging to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India, and will supply industries and public transport in the country.

“We are proud to be pioneers in the first LNG production in India and appreciate Gail’s trust in our technology. This milestone not only represents an exciting challenge, but also gives us the opportunity to extend our portfolio of solutions with significant potential in this region,” said Emilio Weber, International Commercial Director of Galileo Technologies.

He added: “Collaborating with the environment, LNG production will help reduce pollution in India and replace harmful fuels such as diesel or coal with planet-friendly energy.”