Dixstone awarded contract for Perenco’s Gabon LNG project
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Dixstone has been awarded the construction, procurement, and integration of Perenco’s new LNG project in Cap Lopez, Gabon.
This project is a nearshore type LNG facilities that will produce 0.7 million tpy of LNG and 25 000 t of LPG per year (phase 1) with a storage capacity of 137 000 m3 in an ex gas tanker converted to FSO.
Dixstone will perform the construction of the liquefaction barge in Dubai where a new office has been set based on its extensive experience in international FSO/FPSO conversions in the last 20 years and 15+ MOPU/MODU/MOCU/MOLQU/MOPoDU conversions and upgrades performed in the last years for various countries in Africa, UK, Brazil and Caribbean area.
Dixstone is providing a unique local content capacity to the project thanks to its ‘Les Chantiers du Gabon’ yard situated in Port-Gentil. The yard will be used to support Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon onshore works necessary to gather the gas from the operated fields in the country and to support the works at Cap Lopez Terminal.
