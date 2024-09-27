Dixstone awarded contract for Perenco’s Gabon LNG project

Dixstone has been awarded the construction, procurement, and integration of Perenco’s new LNG project in Cap Lopez, Gabon.

This project is a nearshore type LNG facilities that will produce 0.7 million tpy of LNG and 25 000 t of LPG per year (phase 1) with a storage capacity of 137 000 m3 in an ex gas tanker converted to FSO.

Dixstone will perform the construction of the liquefaction barge in Dubai where a new office has been set based on its extensive experience in international FSO/FPSO conversions in the last 20 years and 15+ MOPU/MODU/MOCU/MOLQU/MOPoDU conversions and upgrades performed in the last years for various countries in Africa, UK, Brazil and Caribbean area.

Dixstone is providing a unique local content capacity to the project thanks to its ‘Les Chantiers du Gabon’ yard situated in Port-Gentil. The yard will be used to support Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon onshore works necessary to gather the gas from the operated fields in the country and to support the works at Cap Lopez Terminal.