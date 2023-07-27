Tamboran LNG awards Wood contract for NTLNG concept select

Tamboran Resources has awarded John Wood Group plc (Wood) the contract to undertake the concept select engineering phase for the proposed Northern Territory LNG (NTLNG) development at the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct (Middle Arm) in Darwin.

This initial engineering phase will evaluate the technical and commercial opportunity to construct a 6.6 million tpy LNG development, subject to establishment of commercial flow rates from Tamboran’s Beetaloo Basin assets.

The concept select phase is expected to be completed during 1H24, ahead of entering pre-FEED during 2024.

The scope of the studies includes evaluation of the proposed three train concept, LNG liquefaction technology selection including the evaluation of e-drives powered by renewables, and carbon capture and storage infrastructure, site configuration, and initial cost estimates.

Tamboran Resources Limited Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “Tamboran is excited to be working closely with one of the world's most experienced engineering and consulting businesses, as we advance the development of the proposed NTLNG project. The commencement of this engineering phase with Wood signals Tamboran's intent to design and develop a best-in-class, low emissions facility to process low-reservoir carbon dioxide Beetaloo gas for global LNG customers.

“Our partnership with Wood in Darwin aligns perfectly with Tamboran's commitment to working with top-tier companies, including APA Group (pipelines), Helmerich & Payne (drilling), bp and Shell (LNG), to ensure a seamless and high-integrity new LNG development brought to market as quickly as possible.

“Having been granted exclusivity over the Middle Arm site less than 50 days ago, we are keen to demonstrate our commitment to commercialising the company’s significant gas resources in the Beetaloo Basin via the East Coast gas market and international LNG.”

John Wood Group plc, Executive President of Consulting, Azad Hessamodini, said: “As we continue to balance the need for secure, affordable and sustainable energy, LNG plays a crucial role as an enabler in helping the world transition to fuel sources with lower carbon intensity. Working together with Tamboran, we are bringing our global LNG expertise and experience to help realise this important project for Australia and the wider region. Leveraging our industry-leading expertise in decarbonisation and digitalisation, we will help ensure that the NTLNG development becomes a leading producer of low-emissions LNG.”