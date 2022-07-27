NextDecade announces SPA with ExxonMobil

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) has announced the execution of a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific (EMLAP), an ExxonMobil affiliate, for the supply of LNG from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project (RGLNG) in Brownsville, Texas, US.

Under the SPA, EMLAP will purchase 1.0 million tpy of LNG. The LNG will be supplied from the first two trains of Rio Grande LNG, with the first train expected to start commercial operations as early as 2026.

“The signing of this long-term SPA with ExxonMobil, a global leader in the energy industry, represents another significant milestone for RGLNG, and signifies the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement highlights the success of NextDecade’s strategy to provide customers with low carbon-intensive LNG to help them meet their carbon reduction goals, while providing them access to secure energy supply.”

“LNG will play an increasingly important role in helping society reduce emissions during the energy transition,” said Peter Clarke, Senior Vice President of LNG for the ExxonMobil Upstream Company. “We look forward to working with NextDecade to continue growing ExxonMobil’s LNG portfolio and delivering the lower-emissions energy the world needs.”

Based on current expected demand for LNG and assuming the achievement of further LNG contracting and financing, NextDecade anticipates making a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on up to three trains of the Rio Grande LNG export project in 2H22, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter.