Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG receives order on remand from FERC

Texas LNG, a 4 million tpy LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, owned by Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, an affiliate of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, a global energy transition leader providing critical solutions to lower the world’s carbon footprint, has announced the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued an order on remand to the project following the completion of an additional social cost of carbon and environmental justice analysis.

The order on remand includes two modified mitigation requirements regarding air monitoring and emergency response communications that Texas LNG will incorporate into its execution plan. Texas LNG expects to make a final investment decision (FID) this year and begin commercial operations in 2027.

Texas LNG’s ‘Green by Design’ approach is strategically designed to avoid emissions rather than minimising or mitigating them. By using renewable energy to power the entire facility and drive Texas LNG’s electric motors, the project eliminates most carbon dioxide emissions, with less than half of a typical LNG export project, making it one of the lowest-emitting liquefaction facilities in the world.

“Environmental justice and the carbon footprint of our project are among the most important issues we regularly consider as we progress Texas LNG to a final investment decision this year. We thank the FERC commissioners and staff for bringing this matter to a thoughtful resolution,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition.

“Texas LNG will bring more than 1200 new construction jobs and over 100 new full-time jobs to the Rio Grande Valley of which a majority are intended to be hired from the local community. We are eager to begin construction on our facility to be able to safely export clean, environmentally sensible LNG that is ’Green by Design’ around the globe providing long-term energy security when it is critically needed.”

Glenfarne is also the sole owner and developer of the 8.8 million tpy Magnolia LNG in Lake Charles, Louisiana.