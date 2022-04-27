'Specific ship introduction plan’ certified for new LNG-fuelled ship

On March 23, the introduction ¬of the large bulk carrier (hereinafter, the vessel) using LNG as fuel, which NYK has ordered to Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd (Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture), was certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism as the first application of the ‘Specific Ship Introduction Plan’ certification system, which targets the ships with superior environmental performance.

Under the Maritime Industry Strengthening Law enacted in May 2021, shipping companies and shipbuilders certified by the Business Infrastructure Strengthening Plan are enabled to jointly submit an introduction plan of ‘specific ship’ with superior environmental performance to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, from which NYK had ordered the vessel, had been certified as the first shipbuilder in the ‘Business Infrastructure Strengthening Plan’ in September 2021. This time, the introduction plan for the vessel was certified as the ‘Specific Ship Introduction Plan’, as it satisfies the designated certification requirements.

The vessel will be operated by NYK, and is scheduled to be delivered in March 2023. The vessel will use LNG as fuel and is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 40% by improving the hull modification. By utilising this certification system, NYK will promote efforts toward a long-term target of net zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group’s oceangoing businesses, and will contribute to environmentally friendly and stable international maritime transportation.