Avenir LNG completes bunkering between sister ships

Avenir LNG has announced that it has successfully completed the bunkering of the Avenir Accolade by its sister ship the Avenir Advantage in Pasir Gudang, Pengerang, Malaysia on 26 April 2021.

Both ships built by Keppel Offshore & Marine’s Nantong Shipyard are 7500 m3, dual purpose, LNG supply and bunkering vessels (LBV). The Avenir Accolade undertook the operation whilst passing through Malaysia on its maiden voyage to deliver the commissioning cargo to Avenir’s HIGAS LNG terminal in Sardinia.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: “We’re thrilled to see the Avenir Advantage alongside the Avenir Accolade, the first time they are back together since leaving the shipyard in Nantong. We look forward to welcoming the Avenir Accolade to our HIGAS terminal in Sardinia in a few weeks’ time with the commissioning cargo onboard. We continue to make significant strides in executing our strategy for Avenir LNG. The Avenir team and the crews onboard our vessels deserve a huge amount of praise for all they have accomplished during these enormously challenging times.”