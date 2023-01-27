Kwinana Energy Transformation Hub appoints CEO

The Kwinana Energy Transformation Hub (KETH) has appointed Simona Chady as its new CEO, effective 24 January 2023.

KETH Chair, Tim Shanahan, said Chady will play a key role positioning Western Australia as a global leader in decarbonising the world’s LNG sector and advancing clean hydrogen technologies.

“We are excited to announce the appointment of Ms Chady who has deep knowledge of global energy and renewables issues as well as extensive commercial acumen and leadership experience,” he said.

Chady has more than 20 years of experience across a range of senior commercial and business development positions within TotalEnergies and Shell, and has worked in Singapore, the UK, France, Portugal, and Australia.

She has also worked on a number of major LNG capital projects including Ichthys (Australia), Prelude Floating LNG (Australia), and Sakhalin (Russia).

At TotalEnergies, Chady was also responsible for the creation of key partnerships with large global customers to implement solar solutions including the development of a 12 MW solar power project supplying Zeeland Refinery in the Netherlands.

Chady said she is delighted to join the KETH team and embrace the opportunity to use her skills and experience spanning LNG and renewables to build on the KETH project's momentum towards a final investment decision.

“The KETH project is a practical solution to the energy transition from LNG to hydrogen and one that will undoubtedly bring valuable insight and learning to industry, researchers and regulators alike,” Chady added.

Shanahan also recognised the efforts of out-going CEO, Reinoud Blok, who is moving to the US for family reasons.