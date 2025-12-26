 Skip to main content
New Fortress Energy extends forbearance agreement

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has extended its forbearance agreement with representatives of the holders of its new senior secured notes due 2029 from 15 December 2025 to 9 January 2026.

During the forbearance period, NFE expects to continue to advance the completion of its restructuring with the company’s stakeholders.

