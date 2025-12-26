New Fortress Energy extends forbearance agreement
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has extended its forbearance agreement with representatives of the holders of its new senior secured notes due 2029 from 15 December 2025 to 9 January 2026.
During the forbearance period, NFE expects to continue to advance the completion of its restructuring with the company’s stakeholders.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/26122025/new-fortress-energy-extends-forbearance-agreement/
You might also like
GAZ-SYSTEM considers potential of biomethane
GAZ-SYSTEM has launched preliminary market consultations concerning the planned purchase of biomethane for use in technological processes.