GAZ-SYSTEM considers potential of biomethane

As a renewable fuel with properties comparable to natural gas, biomethane can significantly contribute to reduced carbon footprint of technological processes and infrastructure facilities. Therefore, GAZ-SYSTEM is reviewing the potential of this fuel both for purchase and future use in its facilities.

The primary objective of preliminary market consultations is to present to market participants the plans and requirements with respect to future fuel orders by GAZ-SYSTEM.

As part of the dialogue with potential suppliers, the company also intends to collect information about current production capacities, commercial conditions, and development trends in the biomethane sector. Based on the that knowledge, the scope of future orders will be thoroughly adjusted to market conditions and the potential of domestic producers.