Keppel secures FSRU and FPSO contract

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Shipyard Ltd (Keppel Shipyard), has been awarded work for the conversion of an FSRU and the integration of an FPSO.

For the first project, Keppel Shipyard has inked a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) with a global provider of LNG shipping services to commence early works for the conversion of an LNG carrier into an FSRU.

The scope of the LNTP includes engineering work commencing in 4Q21, with the Full Notice to Proceed (FNTP) for the remainder of the work expected within 1Q22 when the project reaches final investment decision.

For the second project, Keppel Shipyard has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from BW Offshore, a fully-owned subsidiary of the BW Group, to undertake the integration work on a newbuild FPSO. The formal contract signing is expected by early 2022.

Keppel Shipyard will be responsible for the integration of approximately 35 000 t of topside modules and a turret. Additional options are available for the fabrication of structures such as a flare tower.

The total value of the two projects is expected to be around S$200 million, including the FNTP. Further announcements will be made when the FNTP on the FSRU project has been received, and when a definitive contract has been entered into between Keppel Shipyard and BW Offshore on the FPSO integration.