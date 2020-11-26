Saipem secures Ichthys LNG FEED services contract

Saipem has been awarded a contract award to conduct booster compression module (BCM) front end engineering and design (FEED) services for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG energy development.

As the plans stand, the BCM will be installed onto the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility. The scope of work comprises the BCM front end engineering and includes the option to provide a lump sum price to execute the full EPC scope from detailed design through to fabrication and load out.

Saipem E&C Offshore Area Manager North Pacific/East Indian Ocean Gianalberto Secchi said: “This contract furthers our sustainable presence in this strategic market.”