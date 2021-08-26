Kinder Morgan closes Kinetrex Energy acquisition

Kinder Morgan, Inc. has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Kinetrex Energy.
The US$310 million acquisition includes two small scale, domestic LNG production and fuelling facilities, a 50% interest in a landfill-based renewable natural gas (RNG) facility in Indiana, US, and signed commercial agreements for three additional RNG facilities with construction to begin shortly. Kinetrex is a leading supplier of LNG in the Midwest and a rapidly growing player in producing and supplying RNG under long-term contracts to transportation service providers. The company will continue operations as Kinetrex Energy, a Kinder Morgan company.
