TES appoints new Senior Representative in Japan

TES, a global green energy company at the forefront of e-NG (electric natural gas derived from green hydrogen, also known as e-methane) production, has announced the appointment of Kenji Ohta as Senior Representative of TES in Japan. This strategic move comes as the company remains committed to its mission of becoming the largest e-NG producer worldwide.

In his new role, Ohta will lead the newly to-be-established office in Tokyo. He will be responsible for building TES's business in Japan and the Far East, providing crucial support in developing the company's strategic plan and resource allocation. His addition to the fast-growing and dynamic team at TES is pivotal, as the company continues to advance its ambitious goal of democratizing access to reliable and affordable green energy through giga-scale projects.

Japan, the fifth-largest energy importer globally, showcases advanced infrastructure and has been a pioneer in seeking long-term energy and decarbonisation solutions. With ambitious hydrogen integration plans, Japan recognises e-NG as a key solution for decarbonising city gas networks and has made a significant commitment to transitioning 90% of its city gas to e-NG by 2050, also envisioning broader applications for hydrogen and e-NG in its future energy system.

: "I am filled with excitement as I embark on this new chapter with TES during this crucial phase of the company's expansion. Joining this exceptional team presents a challenging opportunity to leverage my experience in the energy field. Together, our aim is to continue to make a significant impact in the energy industry and propel TES towards its vision of becoming a leading e-NG producer,” said Ohta.