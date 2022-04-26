In the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Congo, Jean-Claude Gakosso, of the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi di Maio, and of the Italian Minister for Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, the Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo, Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, and the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, signed a letter of intent (LOI) in Brazzaville, Congo, to increase gas production and export. Following the signature, a meeting was held with the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso.
The agreement provides for the acceleration and increase of gas production in Congo, primarily through the development of an LNG project, with start-up expected in 2023 and with a capacity of over 3 million tpy (over 4.5 billion m3/y) once fully operational. LNG exports will allow them to valorise the production of gas that exceeds Congo’s internal market needs.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/26042022/eni-and-the-republic-of-congo-agree-to-increase-gas-production/