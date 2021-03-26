LNG-fuelled car carrier delivered to “K” LINE

On 12 March, the CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN, a car carrier fuelled by LNG that had been under construction at Tadotsu Shipyard Co., Ltd., part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group, was delivered to “K” LINE.



CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN.

She is a next-generation environmentally friendly vessel expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide which is a greenhouse gas (GHG) by 25% to 30%, emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80% to 90% with the use of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) in addition to the use of LNG fuel, compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil. The launch of “K” LINE’s first LNG fuelled car carrier realising transportation with a low environmental impact is an important milestone for achieving the targets set forth in the “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050.



From left: Setsuhiro Kurokawa, Executive Vice President, Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Gakuro Hosomi, Captain of CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman and Representative Director, Toyota Motor Corporation and his wife (Joined by Online) Takeya Mikami, Chief Engineer of CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN Yukito Higaki, President, Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

In addition, a remote naming ceremony was carried out on 3 March , ahead of the vessel’s delivery. Four Japanese locations in Aichi, Kagawa, Okayama, and Tokyo, were connected online, with attendees including Toyota Motor Corporation (head office: Toyota-city, Aichi; President and Representative Director: Akio Toyoda) Chairman and Representative Director Takeshi Uchiyamada and his wife, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Maritime Bureau Director-General Shinichiro Otsubo, Ministry of the Environment Chugoku-Shikoku Regional Environmental Office Director Kenji Kamita, Imabari Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. President Yukito Higaki and “K” LINE President and Representative Director Yukikazu Myochin. The vessel was named by adding the word ‘GREEN’ evoking images of harmony with the planet and the environment to the traditional name of ‘CENTURY HIGHWAY’ that has been used in four of “K” LINE’s car carriers in the past.



Joined by Online from “K” LINE Tokyo office: Yukikazu Myochin “K” LINE President and Representative Director.

The vessel utilises a variety of environmental measures and digital technologies to improve safety, environment, and quality that are important issues for “K” LINE.

Overview of the vessel

Length of over all: 199.98 m.

Beam: 37.2 m.

Maximum number of cars loaded: 7080 vehicles.

Gross tonnage: 73 515 t.

LNG fuel tank capacity: 2439 m 3 .

. Registry: Japan.

Environmental specifications of the vessel

The vessel uses a dual fuel main engine and auxiliary engines (generator, boiler) capable of operating on either LNG or Marine Gas Oil (MGO). The main engine uses a high pressure type ME-GI engine, reducing emissions of methane slip (unburnt gas), which is a greenhouse gas.

The main engine utilises EGR and the generator utilises Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), clearing NOx Tier III regulations when using either LNG and MGO fuel.