Stirling Cryogenics B.V. opens US sales office

Stirling Cryogenics B.V. has recently opened a sales office in the US, operating under the name Stirling Cryogenics Inc.

Stirling Cryogenics Inc. focuses its business exclusively on the US and Canada, with an office in North Carolina, and therefore recruited Scott Smith as a Sales Manager for this location.

“By opening this office in the US, we will be able to further expand our business in the US and Canada because it will help us to better respond to customer needs. Traditionally, Stirling has been active in North America with the supply of Special Cryogenic Systems wherein the unique Stirling Cryogenerator plays a central role,” said Arjan Coenradie, Stirling Cryogenics B.V. Managing Director.

Scott Smith adds that he sees many opportunities for Stirling in research applications. “In fact, any research or university facility in the fields of biology, chemistry, or physics needs a cold source; usually in the form of LN2, and Stirling has a very efficient and reliable solution for this.”

“Moreover, there are new applications coming up in North America that are related to the Energy Transition. Projects for LNG and liquid hydrogen production are expanding and Stirling has a lot to offer in these fields as well.”

Stirling’s head office and production facilities will remain in the Netherlands. The US activities focus on sales and service.