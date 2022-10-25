ProSep receives LNG gas conditioning technology contract for deployment in North America

ProSep has secured a project with an American multinational energy company for the deployment of four of its award-winning AIM mixers.

This project, which will be deployed in March 2023, is the sixth project that ProSep has received for LNG gas conditioning since 2019, and the innovative application has earned its reputation of being a robust, versatile solution for natural gas conditioning for midstream and LNG projects.

Named Best Gas Processing/LNG Technology at last year’s Hydrocarbon Processing awards, ProSep’s AIM high-efficiency mixer achieves efficient mixing of injected fluid with multiphase, gaseous, or liquid dominant flows with a low-pressure drop over the operating range.

John Sabey, ProSep’s CTO, said: “This project is another milestone for the ProSep team as it has resulted from the success of the initial AIM application for LNG feed gas conditioning. The client has been using the AIM injection mixers since December 2019, showing great success, so when the requirement arose to enrich the methane feed gas Btu content, they knew to turn to ProSep. As this application requires injection of 20 mol/cent LPG fraction to achieve the desired Btu/ft3, CFD was extensively utilised to verify injection, dispersion, and vaporisation. This work continues to build a strong operational foundation of the AIM technology.”

ProSep is committed to providing environmentally responsive solutions to the market that can help its clients meet their ESG targets and values and have a long track record of proven results of reducing chemicals and clean water.

ProSep continues to offer solutions of process efficiency products including proprietary high-efficiency mixers and produced water treatment technologies.