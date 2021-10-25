Tractebel to manage LNG fuelling station construction projects in India

LNG storage and dispensing facilities are being installed in retail gas stations in India that currently only provide diesel and gasoline. Tractebel has been awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) for two of these stations.

As part of the government’s initiative to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, LNG will soon be available at fuelling stations in the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, for dispensing to long haul trucks.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, an Indian government-owned company, has selected Tractebel’s gas and energy experts for the overall design, detailed engineering, project management, and construction supervision at two locations. The company is also assisting with the procurement of LNG equipment such as cryogenic tanks, dispensers, pumps, and associated fittings. Once operational, the LNG stations will provide commercial vehicle operators with increased access to cleaner fuel, thereby driving a reduction in vehicular pollution. The LNG fuelling stations are expected to open in July 2022.

Mridul Kumar, Project Manager at Tractebel, stated:

“A top priority of the Clean India Green India sustainability plan is to reduce vehicle pollution, a major contributor to GHG emissions throughout the country. We are pleased to be a part of the initiative by providing LNG as a cleaner alternative at retail fuelling stations. Expanding the availability of LNG will help reduce the volume of harmful CO 2 emissions, an essential step in stopping the clock on climate change.”