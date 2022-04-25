 Skip to main content
  4. GTT selected for tank design of four LNG carriers

Published by
 LNG Industry,

GTT has announced that it has received, in March 2022, orders from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd for the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of two ship owners.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for 2Q24, 3Q24, and 1Q25.

