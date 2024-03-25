TES partners with seven large international companies to create a global e-NG coalition
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
TES has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with other large international companies to sponsor the creation of a global coalition, the e-NG Coalition, which is exclusively dedicated to electric natural gas (e-NG or e-natural gas), also referred to as e-methane.
The founding members of the e-NG Coalition include:
- Engie.
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Osaka Gas.
- Sempra Infrastructure.
- TES.
- Tokyo Gas.
- Toho Gas.
- TotalEnergies.
e-NG is a synthetic gas produced by the combination of renewable hydrogen and recycled carbon dioxide through methanation. With a molecular composition identical to conventional natural gas, it can be transported and stored utilising existing infrastructure. e-NG is considered a carbon-neutral ‘drop-in’ solution for gas consumers as it does not require the modification of industrial processes and applications to be used in place of conventional natural gas.
The e-NG Coalition will be a global platform to raise awareness on e-natural gas, promote global tradability and use of e-NG, foster policy support and harmonisation of applicable regulation and standards, and bolster collaboration across geographies and stakeholders along the e-NG value chain. Its purpose is to accelerate the development of e-NG in a reliable, affordable and sustainable way.
“Collaboration is paramount to scaling up sustainable energy solutions and driving the energy transition forward. TES took the initiative to sponsor the creation of the e-NG Coalition and work together with leading industrial players to accelerate the development of e-NG. We are proud of the progress achieved thus far, demonstrating that strong partnerships will build a thriving, global e-NG market,” said Marco Alverà, CEO and Co-Founder at TES.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/25032024/tes-partners-with-seven-large-international-companies-to-create-a-global-e-ng-coalition/