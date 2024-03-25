TES partners with seven large international companies to create a global e-NG coalition

TES has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with other large international companies to sponsor the creation of a global coalition, the e-NG Coalition, which is exclusively dedicated to electric natural gas (e-NG or e-natural gas), also referred to as e-methane.

The founding members of the e-NG Coalition include:

e-NG is a synthetic gas produced by the combination of renewable hydrogen and recycled carbon dioxide through methanation. With a molecular composition identical to conventional natural gas, it can be transported and stored utilising existing infrastructure. e-NG is considered a carbon-neutral ‘drop-in’ solution for gas consumers as it does not require the modification of industrial processes and applications to be used in place of conventional natural gas.

The e-NG Coalition will be a global platform to raise awareness on e-natural gas, promote global tradability and use of e-NG, foster policy support and harmonisation of applicable regulation and standards, and bolster collaboration across geographies and stakeholders along the e-NG value chain. Its purpose is to accelerate the development of e-NG in a reliable, affordable and sustainable way.

“Collaboration is paramount to scaling up sustainable energy solutions and driving the energy transition forward. TES took the initiative to sponsor the creation of the e-NG Coalition and work together with leading industrial players to accelerate the development of e-NG. We are proud of the progress achieved thus far, demonstrating that strong partnerships will build a thriving, global e-NG market,” said Marco Alverà, CEO and Co-Founder at TES.