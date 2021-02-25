K LINE commences management of LNG bunkering vessel in Singapore

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (K LINE) has announced that it has successfully commenced technical management of Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel.

Owned by FueLNG Pte Ltd – a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd – the FueLNG Bellina is now commercially operational in Singapore and is ready to supply LNG as marine fuel.

Singapore is one of the busiest bunkering locations on the globe. FueLNG Bellina’s debut in Singapore is a milestone for the maritime industry in its efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG). LNG enables vessels to emit less GHG when used as marine fuel compared to conventional heavy fuel oils; and having the FueLNG Bellina provide LNG bunkering on a ship-to-ship (STS) basis in Singapore offers more opportunities to various ship operators to choose a greener marine fuel.

In its latest newsletter, K LINE stated: “We are proud to get involved in this meaningful event through our technical expertise on ship management of liquefied gas carriers.

“We will promote our effort to reduce GHG emissions in accordance with the K LINE Environmental Vision 2050, providing logistics services that are more environmentally lowloaded and highly efficient.”