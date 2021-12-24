GTT entrusted with tank design of new LNG carriers

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for the tank design of two new LNG carriers.
As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system.
Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled during first half 2025.
