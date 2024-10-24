Wood to deliver FEED for Singapore LNG expansion

Wood has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the development of Singapore’s second LNG terminal by Singapore LNG Corp. (SLNG).

According to the Singapore Economic Development Board, more than 95% of electricity in Singapore is generated from natural gas. With an estimated 5 million tpy of additional capacity to come from this expansion, the new terminal will further enhance and secure Singapore’s growing energy needs.

This project will feature a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), a specialised vessel used for LNG and the first-of-its-kind deployed permanently for Singapore. Intended to be located at the Jurong Port, the terminal will feature facilities for transfer of regasified LNG from the ship to the onshore gas transmission network. Wood will review the FSRU design and coordinate its integration into the onshore connecting infrastructure.

Henry Ling, Senior Vice President of Process & Chemicals Asia Pacific for Wood, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded the engineering contract for the Second LNG Terminal, enabling the delivery of additional low-carbon LNG services.

“Wood successfully supported SLNG with the engineering of the first LNG Terminal which was completed in 2013. We will deliver the same exceptional quality of work for this complex concept, utilising our expertise in LNG terminal design and regasification. Combining our marine infrastructure design and experience with Singapore’s regulatory approvals will bring this low-carbon concept to reality.”

Over 50 Wood employees based in Singapore will be involved in delivering the project, with subject matter experts in Ireland and Scotland supporting on the marine infrastructure design and experts in Spain supporting on the FSRU design.