CoolCo and EPS Ventures announce agreement in principal

Cool Company Ltd (CoolCo) and EPS Ventures Ltd are in advanced discussions regarding a potential transaction under which EPS would acquire all of the outstanding shares of CoolCo that are not already held by EPS in exchange for US$9.65 in cash per common share. The transaction would be implemented through a cash merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of EPS with and into CoolCo under the laws of Bermuda. Following completion of the merger, the company would be wholly owned by EPS and would seek to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Growth Oslo.

The US$9.65 per share acquisition price represents a 26% premium to the closing price on 22 September 2025 and a 38% premium to the volume weighted average share price of CoolCo’s common shares for the 90 trading day period through 22 September 2025.

The Board of Directors of CoolCo has established an independent Special Committee, comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors, with its own independent legal and financial advisors, to review and negotiate the terms of the potential transaction. The Special Committee intends to recommend to the Board the approval of the proposed terms of the transaction, subject to the completion of mutually acceptable definitive agreements.

“Despite challenging market conditions our commitment to CoolCo’s long-term development and, above all, to serving our charterers with the highest level of reliability and dedication remains unchanged. We believe our offer provides the best long-term alternative for CoolCo shareholders and we hope to bring this proposed transaction to a close in the very near future,” said Cyril Ducau, CEO of Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte Ltd.

CoolCo and EPS are targeting a closing of the potential transaction during 4Q25 or 1Q26, subject to requisite approvals of the transaction, including by holders of a majority of the common shares of CoolCo and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions. EPS owns 59.3% of the common shares outstanding and intends to enter into a support agreement with the Company committing to vote its common shares in favour of the merger. There can be no assurances that CoolCo and EPS will successfully negotiate definitive agreements, or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

In the event that definitive agreements are executed, detailed information regarding the proposed transaction, including the Special Committee’s and the Board’s recommendation, will be included in the company’s proxy statement and/or related filings to be made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders are encouraged to review these materials carefully before voting.

Evercore is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Special Committee. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP is acting as legal counsel to EPS and Credit Agricole is acting as financial advisor to EPS.