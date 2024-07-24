Dover acquires Marshall Excelsior

Dover has acquired Marshall Excelsior Company (MEC) for US$395 million in cash. MEC will become part of the OPW Global (OPW) operating unit within Dover’s Clean Energy & Fueling segment (DCEF).

Founded over 48 years ago and headquartered in Marshall, Michigan, MEC supplies highly-engineered flow control components for transportation, storage, and use of liquefied petroleum gas and other industrial gases. MEC’s comprehensive portfolio of fittings, adapters, valves, regulators, pigtails, gauges, and related accessories drives differentiated performance to meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards of its customers’ mission-critical applications. The business generated approximately US$120 million in revenue in 2023.

MEC is a highly-complementary acquisition to OPW. It serves the LPG and cryogenic markets while adding access to new transport vehicle remote monitoring and severe service valve offerings that expand OPW’s participation in the compressed and liquefied gases industry.

“We are very excited about the acquisition of MEC,” said Kevin Long, OPW’s President. “MEC’s innovative solutions expand the range of our offerings to our customers and position us to drive future growth and synergies. This strategic move enhances our technological capabilities and positions us at the forefront of innovation in the cryogenic and industrial gas markets.”

Dover's President and CEO, Richard J. Tobin, added: “The acquisition of MEC enhances Dover’s portfolio and continues the strategic evolution of DCEF into a growth-exposed set of critical components businesses catering to clean energy applications. In addition to strengthening our clean energy platform, MEC is a strong business model fit with Dover due to its significant recurring revenue of mission-critical components, differentiated product attributes with clear regulatory and safety-driven tailwinds, and large installed base with a diverse blue-chip customer base. We are excited about executing on our attractive value-creation plan with this acquisition.”